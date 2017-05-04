District 214 teachers join larger union
Northwest Suburban High School District 214 instructors who are members of their local teachers union have voted to affiliate with a larger state and national labor organization, officials said Thursday. For more than three decades, the District 214 Education Association has operated as an independent teachers union -- one of only a few in the state -- but 88 percent of members voted to join Northwest Suburban Teachers Union, Local 1211 of the Illinois Federation of Teachers and its national umbrella organization, the American Federation of Teachers.
