Cops & Crime: Court orders Schaumburg mother back to prison for disabled daughter's death
The Bluesmobile appeared on the shore of Bangs Lake in Wauconda in September 1979 for "The Blues Brothers" movie. You can get your own version of the Bluesmobile at an upcoming Lake County auction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla korves
|8 hr
|RB righteousness
|3
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|18 hr
|Keyanna
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 8
|Kathy
|10
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC