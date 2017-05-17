Cook County announces 2017 road projects

Cook County announces 2017 road projects

South Barrington and Schaumburg are among nearly 20 suburban municipalities getting Cook County 2017 road construction projects at a cost of $23.2 million dollars. Pavement preservation and rehabilitation work will be done on Mundhank Road from Barrington Road to Freeman Road in South Barrington.

