Cook County announces 2017 road projects
South Barrington and Schaumburg are among nearly 20 suburban municipalities getting Cook County 2017 road construction projects at a cost of $23.2 million dollars. Pavement preservation and rehabilitation work will be done on Mundhank Road from Barrington Road to Freeman Road in South Barrington.
