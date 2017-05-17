CNS Acute Stroke Care Symposium to Be...

CNS Acute Stroke Care Symposium to Be Held in Houston on June 24

Schaumburg, Ill, May 17, 2017 - The Congress of Neurological Surgeons is proud to announce the Houston CNS Acute Stroke Care Symposium , offered in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist, and the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. Hosted at the Houston Marriott Medical Center on June 24, the symposium is designed to bring the entire neurocritical care team together to provide the tools necessary to improve outcomes in patients with acute ischemic stroke.

