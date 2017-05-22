Celebrate Memorial Day with May 29 Ob...

Celebrate Memorial Day with May 29 Observance

The public is invited to attend a joint Memorial Day Observance that will be held Monday, May 29 in both Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg. Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial site located at 411 W. Higgins Road.

