Celebrate Memorial Day with May 29 Observance
The public is invited to attend a joint Memorial Day Observance that will be held Monday, May 29 in both Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg. Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial site located at 411 W. Higgins Road.
