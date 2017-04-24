Can new Kildeer mall succeed as others struggle?
At a time when retail store closures seem to be the norm, the developer of newly opened Kildeer Village Square thinks it can buck the trend. Roughly 20 new stores will occupy the mall in the Rand Road corridor in southern Lake County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar '17
|Hippiegirl71
|1
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb '17
|Save Us From Trump
|1
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec '16
|Ford
|1
|Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Sangelia
|27
|Convicted Schaumburg mom to be released from pr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shirley Farrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC