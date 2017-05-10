Brass maker reports profits in 1Q 2017
Schaumburg, Illinois-based Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. has reported increased sales volumes and income for the first quarter of 2017 compared to 2016's first quarter. The company's holdings include Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|19 hr
|resident
|1
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Kathy
|10
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar '17
|Hippiegirl71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC