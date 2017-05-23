Blood Donors will Receive Pint of Culver's Frozen Custard

Blood donors will receive a pint of Culver's Frozen Custard at the Schaumburg Library Blood drive on June 1. See article for details. A blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, June 1, in the Rasmussen South Room of the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg.

