Bensenville woman gets jail for biting South Barrington police officer
A Bensenville woman who bit a South Barrington police officer after her March arrest was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of probation in exchange for her guilty plea. A South Barrington police officer arrested her early March 19 near the intersection of Penny Road and Revere Drive.
