Bensenville woman gets jail for bitin...

Bensenville woman gets jail for biting South Barrington police officer

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A Bensenville woman who bit a South Barrington police officer after her March arrest was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of probation in exchange for her guilty plea. A South Barrington police officer arrested her early March 19 near the intersection of Penny Road and Revere Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla korves 14 hr RB righteousness 3
News Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river... Fri Keyanna 1
West Chicago passes referendum.... May 9 resident 1
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) May 8 Kathy 10
News Northwest suburban police blotter May 3 krissocha 1
News Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08) Apr 28 M Robinson 209
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar '17 Emeril LaGas 1
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,144,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC