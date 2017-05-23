Barrington wildlife center trying to save coyote pup found in bag
Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation in Barrington is trying to save this coyote pup whose six siblings were found dead in a burlap bag on Cook County Forest Preserve District property. Efforts to save a coyote pup whose six siblings were found dead in a burlap bag on Cook County Forest Preserve District property near Barrington Hills continue.
