Writers workshop at Schaumburg library April 7
Fiction writers of all levels are welcome to participate in a free workshop, "Heroes and Villains and Suspense: Keeping Readers Up All Night," from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Friday, April 7 in the Rasmussen North Room at the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. Offered by the American Christian Fiction Writers , this program will be copresented by author and editor Lara Helmling and author Randall Allen Dunn.
