Wheeling opts out of county minimum wage, sick-leave ordinances
Wheeling Village President Dean Argiris said Cook County's minimum wage hike creates unfair competition between businesses in the village and those in the collar counties. Wheeling has opted out of Cook County ordinances raising the minimum wage and requiring employers to provide sick-leave days.
