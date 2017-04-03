Weekend picks: Comedian Brandon Vestal, music and egg hunts
Comedian and Oklahoma native Brandon Vestal returns for another run of standup gigs starting Thursday at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $20 plus a two-item purchase.
