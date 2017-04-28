Valparaiso church's rare gold coin sells for $517,000
A rare 1866 Double Eagle $20 gold coin was the first to bear the "In God we trust" inscription on the reverse. A rare 1866 Double Eagle $20 gold coin was the first to bear the "In God we trust" inscription on the reverse.
