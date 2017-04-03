Tight race emerging in District 211 contest
Upper from left, Ralph Bonatz, Katherine Jee Young David and Jean Forrest, and lower from left, Anna Klimkowicz, Robert LeFevre Jr. and Edward Yung are candidates for Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board, With 124 of 147 precincts counted in unofficial totals, incumbents Anna Klimkowicz and Robert Lefevre Jr. are leading the pack with former board member Edward Yung in third place. Klimkowicz has 8,164 votes, LeFevre 7,225 and Yung 6,736.
