Significant Weather Advisory in effect for Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook counties

Strong thunderstorms with the possibility of dime-sized hail and wind gusts to 40-50 miles per hour are located west and north of Chicago, moving northeast At 554 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lake Forest to near Elburn. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

