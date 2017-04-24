Schaumburg's Woodfield-area post offi...

Schaumburg's Woodfield-area post office to move

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Schaumburg's 26-year-old post office just south of Woodfield Mall will be relocated to a significantly smaller building somewhere in the same area within the next 11 months, according to U.S. Postal Service officials. Vee Spikes, regional manager of the postal service's facilities implementation team, said the goal is to reduce the agency's unnecessarily high rent and fulfill its mission to be fiscally responsible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar '17 Emeril LaGas 1
Michael Henkle: scammer or not? Mar '17 Hippiegirl71 1
News Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor... Feb '17 Save Us From Trump 1
News Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c... Dec '16 Ford 1
News Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07) Oct '16 Sangelia 27
News Convicted Schaumburg mom to be released from pr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shirley Farrior 1
News Student at center of transgender debate hopes t... (May '16) Jun '16 TerriB1 6
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC