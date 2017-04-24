Schaumburg's Woodfield-area post office to move

Schaumburg's 26-year-old post office just south of Woodfield Mall will be relocated to a significantly smaller building somewhere in the same area within the next 11 months, according to U.S. Postal Service officials. Vee Spikes, regional manager of the postal service's facilities implementation team, said the goal is to reduce the agency's unnecessarily high rent and fulfill its mission to be fiscally responsible.

