Schaumburg's Woodfield-area post office to move
Schaumburg's 26-year-old post office just south of Woodfield Mall will be relocated to a significantly smaller building somewhere in the same area within the next 11 months, according to U.S. Postal Service officials. Vee Spikes, regional manager of the postal service's facilities implementation team, said the goal is to reduce the agency's unnecessarily high rent and fulfill its mission to be fiscally responsible.
Read more at Daily Herald.
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar '17
|Hippiegirl71
|1
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb '17
|Save Us From Trump
|1
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec '16
|Ford
|1
|Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Sangelia
|27
|Convicted Schaumburg mom to be released from pr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shirley Farrior
|1
|Student at center of transgender debate hopes t... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|TerriB1
|6
