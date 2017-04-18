Schaumburg village president pleads guilty to leaving accident scene
Schaumburg Village President Al Larson pleaded guilty Friday to the misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident and the petty offense of improper lane usage in a collision last February. In exchange for his guilty plea, Cook County Judge Ellen Mandletort sentenced the longtime mayor to one year of supervision expiring Aug. 5, 2018.
