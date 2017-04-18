Schaumburg village president pleads g...

Schaumburg village president pleads guilty to leaving accident scene

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Schaumburg Village President Al Larson pleaded guilty Friday to the misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident and the petty offense of improper lane usage in a collision last February. In exchange for his guilty plea, Cook County Judge Ellen Mandletort sentenced the longtime mayor to one year of supervision expiring Aug. 5, 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gang's in addison (Sep '07) 8 hr anonymous 176
Kayla korves 13 hr Just wondering 1
Livestock roaming free in Bartlette? Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
Does Hanover Park Have a Gang Problem? Apr 10 guapoo 2
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Apr 5 Failures 13
News Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic... Apr 2 Eat more pork 5
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,474,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC