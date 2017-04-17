Schaumburg Township Council of PTAs a...

Schaumburg Township Council of PTAs announces 2017 scholarship recipients

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Four Year College/University Scholarship • Marissa S. Smith • Molly Guagenti • Kevin Sindewald • Elizabeth Einig • Kevin Eberhardt • Danielle Trybus • Cindy Aguilera-Navarro • Brett Bertock Each student will be awarded a one-year, $1,000 scholarship at the annual STC Scholarship Recognition Dinner May 10 at Mead Junior High School. The recipients are all seniors in high school who once attended a District 54 school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
Does Hanover Park Have a Gang Problem? Apr 10 guapoo 2
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Apr 5 Failures 13
News Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic... Apr 2 Eat more pork 5
Superior Ambulance (Sep '12) Mar 30 Bob The Superior EMT 23
Denise Mountas (Feb '12) Mar 29 Sister 14
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar 27 Emeril LaGas 1
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC