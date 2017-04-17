Schaumburg Township Council of PTAs announces 2017 scholarship recipients

Four Year College/University Scholarship • Marissa S. Smith • Molly Guagenti • Kevin Sindewald • Elizabeth Einig • Kevin Eberhardt • Danielle Trybus • Cindy Aguilera-Navarro • Brett Bertock Each student will be awarded a one-year, $1,000 scholarship at the annual STC Scholarship Recognition Dinner May 10 at Mead Junior High School. The recipients are all seniors in high school who once attended a District 54 school.

