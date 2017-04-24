Schaumburg Park District hosts Walpurgis Night
The Schaumburg Park District will host the supernaturally themed Walpurgis Night Bonfire and Wagon Ride from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Based on old German tradition, Walpurgis Night will be held at Spring Valley's Volkening Heritage Farm, 201 S. Plum Grove Road.
