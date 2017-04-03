Schaumburg man charged in double homicide

Cook County prosecutors have charged Roger Scoby, 40, with the murder of Ira Moore, 67, and his wife, Tommie Moore, 70. Berwyn patrol units responded to a home on the 3000 block of South Oak Park Avenue about 5:30 a.m. March 31 and found the two victims dead on the kitchen floor, according to a statement from acting Berwyn Police Chief Michael D. Cimaglia, Autopsies revealed that both victims had been shot in the head. Tommie Moore also was stabbed numerous times in her upper torso.

