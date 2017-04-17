Schaumburg library will host puppetry...

Schaumburg library will host puppetry celebration May 6

Schaumburg Township District Library will host a World Day of Puppetry celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Central Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. Library visitors who wants to make their own puppets can do so from noon to 2:30 p.m. on the first floor.

