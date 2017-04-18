Schaumburg, Jenkins honor village's v...

Schaumburg, Jenkins honor village's volunteers

22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Schaumburg honored its unsung heroes Tuesday at its annual Volunteer of the Year Luncheon, whose attendees also heard some life lessons from Cubs Hall of Famer Ferguson "Fergie" Jenkins. The winners included an 86-year-old retirement community resident who compiled a virtual "walk in the woods" for his neighbors unable to take their own, a group of developmentally disabled young adults who volunteer at that same retirement community, and a junior high student who works with classmates with disabilities.

Schaumburg, IL

