Roselle to honor retiring mayor
The village of Roselle will celebrate Mayor Gayle Smolinski's many accomplishments next month at a retirement gala. Smolinski, who did not seek re-election this spring, is currently DuPage County's longest-serving mayor.
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Livestock roaming free in Bartlette?
|Wed
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Does Hanover Park Have a Gang Problem?
|Apr 10
|guapoo
|2
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic...
|Apr 2
|Eat more pork
|5
|Superior Ambulance (Sep '12)
|Mar 30
|Bob The Superior EMT
|23
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
