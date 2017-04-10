Rollover garbage truck ties up traffic south of Woodfield Mall
Emergency responders were dispatched about 1 p.m. to the intersection of Higgins Road and Martingale Road in Schaumburg, where a large Groot truck is on its side. The on-ramp to southbound Route 53 at Higgins Road was closed while crews worked to clean up the crash.
