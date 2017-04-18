Rolling Meadows mosque hosts open house Saturday
The Islamic Society of Northwest Suburbs is hosting an "Open Mosque Day" on Saturday for its respected friends and neighbors of all faiths and beliefs, at its community center and mosque, located at 3950 Industrial Ave. in Rolling Meadows. The event, scheduled from 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m., is organized by ISNS in partnership with Gain Peace, a division of the Islamic Circle of North America, and aims to provide an opportunity for the community to find answers to any questions they have on Muslims and their faith.
