Principal named for Des Plaines elementary school
The Des Plaines Elementary School District 62 board has approved the appointment of Denise Fernandez as the principal of North Elementary School. Fernandez, whose career in education spans over 30 years, was named interim principal last July following Howard Coleman's resignation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Hanover Park Have a Gang Problem?
|Thu
|tooschoolforcool
|1
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic...
|Apr 2
|Eat more pork
|5
|Superior Ambulance (Sep '12)
|Mar 30
|Bob The Superior EMT
|23
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC