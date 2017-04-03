Patel Brothers bringing Indian spice to vacant Naperville storefront

An Indian grocery chain will bring new life -- and new spices -- to a vacant Naperville building that's been unused for the past 15 years, officials announced Friday. Patel Brothers plans to open a grocery store and develop spaces for 17 other shops at 1568 Ogden Ave., where the relocation of Menards in the early 2000s left a large empty storefront the city struggled to fill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.