Krishnamoorthi to host summit on O'Hare western access

Democratic congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg will host a jobs summit on the economic impact of developing western access to O'Hare International Airport from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the board room of Roosevelt University, 1400 N. Roosevelt Blvd. in Schaumburg. Speakers will include Krishnamoorthi, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin, Illinois Toll Highway Authority Chairman Bob Schillerstrom and Foundation for Fair Contracting Executive Director Marc Poulos.

