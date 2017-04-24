Kitagawa-NorthTech Hires Engineer for Custom Workholding Design, Manufacturing
Kitagawa NorthTech Inc. has hired Shaun Thomas as senior manager of engineering and manufacturing. In his position for the workholding company, Mr. Thomas will be instrumental in managing all design, engineering and manufacturing processes.
