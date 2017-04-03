Incumbents, volunteer, businessman win Schaumburg District 54 seats
Upper from left, Bob Kaplan, Charlotte Kegarise, Jim Pye and lower from left, Matt Saternus and Kenneth Van Dyke are candidates for Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 Businessman Jim Pye squeezed past firefighter and former teacher Matt Saternus to claim the fourth available seat on the Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 school board Tuesday. Joining Pye on the board will be recent board appointee Bob Kaplan, longtime incumbent Charlotte Kegarise, and district volunteer Kenneth Van Dyke.
