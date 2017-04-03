Hollow-Shaft Encoders Provide Functional Machine Safety

The ECN/EQN/ERN 400 connection encoders from Heidenhain feature a new shaft coupling which provides mechanical fault exclusion for connection to the user's machine shaft. Ideal for operations where quick machine shut-off is required in dangerous situations, functionally safe ECN/EQN/ERN 400 hollow-shaft connection encoders from Heidenhain feature a new shaft coupling that provides mechanical fault exclusion for connection to the machine shaft in safety-related applications up to SIL 2 PL d category 3 levels.

