Green Card Holder With Criminal History Charged With Murder Of Suburban Chicago Woman
Police in suburban Chicago say a legal permanent resident from Mexico killed a woman who lived in his apartment complex hours before she was to attend an Easter Sunday church service. Bulmaro Mejia-Maya, a 29-year-old construction worker with a violent criminal history, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion, Schaumburg police announced during a news conference Thursday.
