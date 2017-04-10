Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewelry Pu...

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewelry Puerto Rico

Pioneer in the direct sales industry for 61 years, Park Lane Jewelry, has officially launched the newest franchise in Puerto Rico beginning April 10th, 2017. With Puerto Rico experiencing stagnant growth and growing unemployment, Park Lane will be committed to offering all of Puerto Rico the opportunity to own a home-based enterprise backed by a well-established, debt-free, Direct Sales jewelry giant.

