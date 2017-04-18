Fundraiser for Schaumburg murder victim's funeral raises goal

A GoFundMe campaign established by the sister of Schaumburg murder victim Tiffany Thrasher reached its original $6,000 goal to cover cremation expenses -- but that goal was raised to $9,500 as the family considers burial as an option, a family member said Wednesday. Heath King, Thrasher's brother-in-law, confirmed the discussion and said any leftover money from the campaign would be donated to charity -- those Thrasher was already associated with or one dedicated to women who are victims of crimes.

