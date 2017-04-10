'Fergie' Jenkins to speak to Schaumburg volunteers

Retired Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame Pitcher Ferguson "Fergie" Jenkins will be the keynote speaker at Schaumburg's annual Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20 at Chandler's Chop House, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. From 1967 to 1972, Jenkins accomplished six straight 20-win seasons with the Cubs, winning the 1971 Cy Young Award as the league's top pitcher.

