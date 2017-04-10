Facts: Fergie in Schaumburg, Elgin's key role on TV series
Oliver J. 'Judd' Kendall, a Naperville World War I hero who has a road, school and VFW hall named after him. That hit me as I was reading Burt Constable's column on the 100th anniversary of World War I, the forgotten war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|4 hr
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Does Hanover Park Have a Gang Problem?
|9 hr
|guapoo
|2
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic...
|Apr 2
|Eat more pork
|5
|Superior Ambulance (Sep '12)
|Mar 30
|Bob The Superior EMT
|23
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC