Facts: Fergie in Schaumburg, Elgin's ...

Facts: Fergie in Schaumburg, Elgin's key role on TV series

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Herald

Oliver J. 'Judd' Kendall, a Naperville World War I hero who has a road, school and VFW hall named after him. That hit me as I was reading Burt Constable's column on the 100th anniversary of World War I, the forgotten war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) 4 hr Rubbersoul 1,033
Does Hanover Park Have a Gang Problem? 9 hr guapoo 2
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Apr 5 Failures 13
News Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic... Apr 2 Eat more pork 5
Superior Ambulance (Sep '12) Mar 30 Bob The Superior EMT 23
Denise Mountas (Feb '12) Mar 29 Sister 14
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar 27 Emeril LaGas 2
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cook County was issued at April 10 at 5:19PM CDT

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC