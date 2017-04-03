District 211 students see bright futu...

District 211 students see bright future in manufacturing

"Augmented reality," the increasing use of Internet-connected equipment and a peek into a life of financial security were among the aspects of a career in advanced manufacturing students from Palatine and Schaumburg high schools sampled Friday at the Sandvik Cormorant training center in Schaumburg. Bill Hickey, president of Lapham-Hickey Steel and chairman of the Illinois Manufacturers Association, was among those who welcomed the 50 students to the "Aspire to Manufacturing" event at the clean, brightly lit facility.

