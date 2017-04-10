Dining fundraiser for Barlett Library...

Dining fundraiser for Barlett Library April 18

Tuesday Apr 11

Eating lunch or dinner at Pilot Pete's Restaurant & Bar in Schaumburg on Tuesday, April 18 will help the Bartlett Public Library District Foundation raise funds to assist the Bartlett Public Library with capital expenses and funding for programs and materials. Pilot Pete's, at 905 W. Irving Park Road at the Schaumburg Regional Airport, will donate 20 percent of all dine-in and carryout purchases that day accompanied by a "Dine to Donate" flier from the Bartlett Public Library District Foundation.

