Diabetes, Heidenhain and the Story of a Dog Named Pickles
Suffering from Type 1 diabetes, Johnathon Wojciechowski receives a highly trained friend from the Ron & Vicki Santo Diabetic Alert Dog Foundation, with partial sponsorship from Heidenhain. Pickles sits with Rick Korte , the chief executive officer of Heidenhain Corporation, and Johnathon Wojciechowski .
