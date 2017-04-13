Denied report: Unofficial Rauner reelection "kickoff" to feature Dan Proft and Trump Wine
The 10th annual Northwest Suburban Lincoln Day Dinner, an event which provides a who's who of area Republican leaders, takes place next week in Palatine. Three speakers are set to address the major area GOP fundraiser: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson , Gov. Bruce Rauner and Tim Schneider, Illinois GOP chairman and 15th District Cook County commissioner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capitol Fax Blog.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Does Hanover Park Have a Gang Problem?
|Apr 10
|guapoo
|2
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic...
|Apr 2
|Eat more pork
|5
|Superior Ambulance (Sep '12)
|Mar 30
|Bob The Superior EMT
|23
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC