Davey Tree moves into larger offices in Schaumburg, Long Grove

Davey Tree, one of the largest tree care and landscaping companies in the United States and Canada, said it is moving its primary Chicago office from Wheeling to this office complex at 1375 E. Woodfield Drive in Schaumburg. Davey Tree is expected to move from a Barrington office to this 4-acre site at 2727 Route 53 in Long Grove, formerly home to Geimer Greenhouse Inc. Kent, Ohio-based Davey Tree Expert Co.

