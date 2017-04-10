Crestview alum wins OSU pharmacy award
Dr. Timothy A. Esbenshade of Schaumburg, Illinois, received the Jack L. Beal Postbaccalureate Award Friday evening, March 1, 2017. This was held at the Pharmacy GALA on the campus of The Ohio State at the Fawcett Center in Columbus.
