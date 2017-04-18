Author Jay Asher to Visit Schaumburg ...

Author Jay Asher to Visit Schaumburg Library

Tuesday

Jay Asher, best-selling author of 13 Reasons Why, will visit the Schaumburg Library on Wednesday, April 19. Teens and adults are welcome to attend. Teens and adults are invited to meet best-selling author Jay Asher from 7-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, in the Rasmussen Room of the Schaumburg Library, 130 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg.

Schaumburg, IL

