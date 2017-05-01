75 become U.S. citizens at Schaumburg library

Citizens-to-be take the U.S. Naturalization Oath during a ceremony at the Schaumburg Township District Library April 21. Representing 26 countries, 75 immigrants raised their hands to take the U.S. Naturalization Oath April 21 at the Schaumburg Township District Library. Information about Fall literacy and citizenship classes at the Schaumburg Library will be published in the August-September Guide mailed to Schaumburg Township residents, and at schaumburglibrary.org.

