75 become U.S. citizens at Schaumburg library
Citizens-to-be take the U.S. Naturalization Oath during a ceremony at the Schaumburg Township District Library April 21. Representing 26 countries, 75 immigrants raised their hands to take the U.S. Naturalization Oath April 21 at the Schaumburg Township District Library. Information about Fall literacy and citizenship classes at the Schaumburg Library will be published in the August-September Guide mailed to Schaumburg Township residents, and at schaumburglibrary.org.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|Mon
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar '17
|Hippiegirl71
|1
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb '17
|Save Us From Trump
|1
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec '16
|Ford
|1
|Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Sangelia
|27
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC