Schaumburg opts out of county's wage, sick-leave laws
Schaumburg officials have opted out of Cook County's minimum wage and sick-leave laws, set to take effect on July 1. In doing so, they followed an example set by their counterparts in Barrington, Mount Prospect and Rosemont, as well as satisfying the concerns of a strong majority of the Schaumburg Business Association's membership. "The whole point of opting out is saying we really want a level playing field," SBA President Kaili Harding said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Hanover Park Have a Gang Problem?
|Thu
|tooschoolforcool
|1
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic...
|Apr 2
|Eat more pork
|5
|Superior Ambulance (Sep '12)
|Mar 30
|Bob The Superior EMT
|23
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC