Mechdyne Acquires ABS Associates
Mechdyne announces the recent acquisition of ABS Associates, Inc., a long-standing IT managed services provider based in Schaumburg, Illinois. The acquisition will provide additional service and support capabilities for both Mechdyne and ABS clients.
