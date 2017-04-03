Alumni Club Pizza Pub opening in Schaumburg

A grand opening will begin at 11 a.m. Friday for the new Alumni Club Pizza Pub -- Ala Carte Entertainment's revitalized concept for its space previously occupied by The Snuggery at 1540 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. The new eatery is intended to evoke fond memories of A la carte Entertainment's former Alumni Club on Algonquin Road, as well as providing the company's famous thin-crust from Moretti's Ristorante & Pizzeria for either dine-in or carryout.

