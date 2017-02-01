Weekend picks: Theo Von brings laughs to Schaumburg's Improv
Comedian Theo Von, a regular on the TBS practical joke series "Deal With It," appears live for standup sets starting Thursday at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase.
