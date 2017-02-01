School bus crashes in Schaumburg; child, driver taken to hospital
A child and a school bus driver were taken to the hospital after the bus collided with two other vehicles on slick roads in Schaumburg Wednesday morning. The First Student bus was carrying three children from School District 54 when it crashed near the corner of Meacham and Old Schaumburg roads, officials said.
